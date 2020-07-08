All apartments in Long Beach
2311 Belmont Avenue

2311 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2311 Belmont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Stearns Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Steam cleaned carpet
Laundry Hook-ups Inside
Stove Included
Street parking only

Requirements:
No Evictions
** Please call or email to check other requirements

Please be prepared to answer the following:

1. How many people are in your rental party?
2. Any Pets? If so, type, weight and how many? If it is a dog, what is the breed?
3. Any evictions on your record?
4. What is your FICO score?
5. What do you bring in monthly for income?
6. Are you looking for short term or long term? (Long term would be anything over a year)
7. What is your anticipated move in date?

To apply online, please visit our website www.wrateam.com.
$40 application fee per adult.
contact (562)421-9341 Ext. 23
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
2311 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 2311 Belmont Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2311 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 Belmont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2311 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 2311 Belmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2311 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2311 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 2311 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2311 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2311 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2311 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

