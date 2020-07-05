All apartments in Long Beach
231 Junipero Ave 5
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

231 Junipero Ave 5

231 Junipero Ave
Location

231 Junipero Ave, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Steps to the beach and bike paths! - Property Id: 179707

If you enjoy being where the action is this is it!!! Just steps to the beach and bike paths! Across the street from coffee shops, restaurants, trendy shops, Bixby Park and dog park!

Freshly painted throughout. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, new appliances and beautiful wooden cabinets. Dining room, living area and bedroom with waterproof laminate flooring. A/C unit in master bedroom.

One assigned parking space with large storage cabinet and community laundry room located in the subterranean control access garage.

Owner will consider all credit scores. Two dog maximum. Available to show at your convenience.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179707
Property Id 179707

(RLNE5371666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Junipero Ave 5 have any available units?
231 Junipero Ave 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 231 Junipero Ave 5 have?
Some of 231 Junipero Ave 5's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 231 Junipero Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
231 Junipero Ave 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Junipero Ave 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 231 Junipero Ave 5 is pet friendly.
Does 231 Junipero Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 231 Junipero Ave 5 offers parking.
Does 231 Junipero Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Junipero Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Junipero Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 231 Junipero Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 231 Junipero Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 231 Junipero Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Junipero Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Junipero Ave 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

