231 Junipero Ave 5

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dogs allowed garage recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar dog park on-site laundry parking garage

Steps to the beach and bike paths! - Property Id: 179707



If you enjoy being where the action is this is it!!! Just steps to the beach and bike paths! Across the street from coffee shops, restaurants, trendy shops, Bixby Park and dog park!



Freshly painted throughout. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counters, new appliances and beautiful wooden cabinets. Dining room, living area and bedroom with waterproof laminate flooring. A/C unit in master bedroom.



One assigned parking space with large storage cabinet and community laundry room located in the subterranean control access garage.



Owner will consider all credit scores. Two dog maximum. Available to show at your convenience.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179707

Property Id 179707



(RLNE5371666)