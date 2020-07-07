All apartments in Long Beach
222 ROSWELL Avenue
222 ROSWELL Avenue

222 Roswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

222 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An amazing opportunity to live in a spacious 2BD+1BA rear apartment in the highly desired neighborhood of Belmont Shores in Long Beach. This fully remodeled upstairs unit features new stainless-steel appliances, central A/C, hardwood flooring, and on-trend finishes. Also included is a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, outdoor entertainer's deck, and 1-car garage. The private unit sits above the garage and is fully detached from the single-family home in the front. The vibrant Belmont Shores community is known for boutique shopping, trendy eateries, and a bustling nightlife scene. This location is ideal as residents can walk to the popular 2nd Street, Belmont Shores Beach, and so much more! PLEASE CALL Sharon at 310.621.9957 for showings and questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 ROSWELL Avenue have any available units?
222 ROSWELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 ROSWELL Avenue have?
Some of 222 ROSWELL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 ROSWELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
222 ROSWELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 ROSWELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 222 ROSWELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 222 ROSWELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 222 ROSWELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 222 ROSWELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 ROSWELL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 ROSWELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 222 ROSWELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 222 ROSWELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 222 ROSWELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 222 ROSWELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 ROSWELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

