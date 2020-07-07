222 ROSWELL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

An amazing opportunity to live in a spacious 2BD+1BA rear apartment in the highly desired neighborhood of Belmont Shores in Long Beach. This fully remodeled upstairs unit features new stainless-steel appliances, central A/C, hardwood flooring, and on-trend finishes. Also included is a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, outdoor entertainer's deck, and 1-car garage. The private unit sits above the garage and is fully detached from the single-family home in the front. The vibrant Belmont Shores community is known for boutique shopping, trendy eateries, and a bustling nightlife scene. This location is ideal as residents can walk to the popular 2nd Street, Belmont Shores Beach, and so much more! PLEASE CALL Sharon at 310.621.9957 for showings and questions.