221 Angelo Walk
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

221 Angelo Walk

221 North Angelo Walk · No Longer Available
Location

221 North Angelo Walk, Long Beach, CA 90803
Naples

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT HOME MINUTES FROM MOTHER'S BEACH! - CHARMING TWO BEDROOM HOME IN WONDERFUL NAPLES!! Desirable, and fun neighborhood that is down the street from Alamitos Bay, short walk to La Bella Fontana Park, and minutes to all the wonderful shops and amenities on 2nd Street.

Hardwood floors and new paint throughout home, plenty of natural light. Wood burning fire place in spacious living room. Large Retro kitchen with plenty of cabinetry also includes stainless steel appliances. Good size bedrooms. Charming bathroom. Extra space for storage off the living room. Nice backyard space for entertaining. One car garage with laundry hookups. Tenant pays gas, electricity, refuse, and water. No Pets.

PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR VIEWING HOURS AND INSTRUCTIONS 562.433.8994. WWW.PALAZZOREALTYINC.COM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5338546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Angelo Walk have any available units?
221 Angelo Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 221 Angelo Walk have?
Some of 221 Angelo Walk's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Angelo Walk currently offering any rent specials?
221 Angelo Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Angelo Walk pet-friendly?
No, 221 Angelo Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 221 Angelo Walk offer parking?
Yes, 221 Angelo Walk offers parking.
Does 221 Angelo Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Angelo Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Angelo Walk have a pool?
No, 221 Angelo Walk does not have a pool.
Does 221 Angelo Walk have accessible units?
No, 221 Angelo Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Angelo Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Angelo Walk does not have units with dishwashers.

