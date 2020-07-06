221 Angelo Walk

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT HOME MINUTES FROM MOTHER'S BEACH! - CHARMING TWO BEDROOM HOME IN WONDERFUL NAPLES!! Desirable, and fun neighborhood that is down the street from Alamitos Bay, short walk to La Bella Fontana Park, and minutes to all the wonderful shops and amenities on 2nd Street.



Hardwood floors and new paint throughout home, plenty of natural light. Wood burning fire place in spacious living room. Large Retro kitchen with plenty of cabinetry also includes stainless steel appliances. Good size bedrooms. Charming bathroom. Extra space for storage off the living room. Nice backyard space for entertaining. One car garage with laundry hookups. Tenant pays gas, electricity, refuse, and water. No Pets.



PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE FOR VIEWING HOURS AND INSTRUCTIONS 562.433.8994. WWW.PALAZZOREALTYINC.COM



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5338546)