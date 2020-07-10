219 E Bort St

Amenities
We have the wonderful 2 bed/1 bath youve been waiting for! - This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home located in Long Beach is perfect for you! The spacious Living room provides plenty of natural lighting, also comes with laminate flooring throughout and a beautiful quartz white Faux Fireplace, perfect for entertaining! The beautiful Dining room is located adjacent the Living Room and Kitchen and comes equipped with a cabinet for extra dining room utensil storage. The U-Shaped Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinet space, a stainless steel stove and Granite countertops and tile throughout . As you make your way down the hall you will find the beautiful crisp white bathroom with a separate Bath and Standing Shower. The two very spacious Bedrooms come with Laminate flooring throughout and very spacious closet spaces. The home comes with a two car garage and a small yard area to have your get togethers. Make this your home today!
No Pets Allowed
Smoking: Non-smoking unit
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1939
Utilities Included: Gardening
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate and Tile
Yard: Small Yard located in the back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate
APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing
APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5809257)