219 E Bort St

We have the wonderful 2 bed/1 bath youve been waiting for! - This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home located in Long Beach is perfect for you! The spacious Living room provides plenty of natural lighting, also comes with laminate flooring throughout and a beautiful quartz white Faux Fireplace, perfect for entertaining! The beautiful Dining room is located adjacent the Living Room and Kitchen and comes equipped with a cabinet for extra dining room utensil storage. The U-Shaped Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinet space, a stainless steel stove and Granite countertops and tile throughout . As you make your way down the hall you will find the beautiful crisp white bathroom with a separate Bath and Standing Shower. The two very spacious Bedrooms come with Laminate flooring throughout and very spacious closet spaces. The home comes with a two car garage and a small yard area to have your get togethers. Make this your home today!



No Pets Allowed



Smoking: Non-smoking unit



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS

Property Type: Single-Family

Year Built: 1939

Utilities Included: Gardening

Appliances Included: Stove

Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage

Flooring: Laminate and Tile

Yard: Small Yard located in the back

Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate



APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying

* Complete the Online Application

* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)

* Pay the Application Fee

* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable

* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application

* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

Application Fee: $40

Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly

Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days

Co-Signers / Guarantors: No

Lease Length: 1 Year

Lease to Purchase Option: No



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



