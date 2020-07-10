All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

219 E Bort St

219 East Bort Street · No Longer Available
Location

219 East Bort Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Coolidge Triangle

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
We have the wonderful 2 bed/1 bath youve been waiting for! - This beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home located in Long Beach is perfect for you! The spacious Living room provides plenty of natural lighting, also comes with laminate flooring throughout and a beautiful quartz white Faux Fireplace, perfect for entertaining! The beautiful Dining room is located adjacent the Living Room and Kitchen and comes equipped with a cabinet for extra dining room utensil storage. The U-Shaped Kitchen comes with plenty of cabinet space, a stainless steel stove and Granite countertops and tile throughout . As you make your way down the hall you will find the beautiful crisp white bathroom with a separate Bath and Standing Shower. The two very spacious Bedrooms come with Laminate flooring throughout and very spacious closet spaces. The home comes with a two car garage and a small yard area to have your get togethers. Make this your home today!

No Pets Allowed

Smoking: Non-smoking unit

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS
Property Type: Single-Family
Year Built: 1939
Utilities Included: Gardening
Appliances Included: Stove
Garage / Parking: 2 Car Garage
Flooring: Laminate and Tile
Yard: Small Yard located in the back
Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Participate

APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
* Visit www.beachcitiesmanagement to Read our Screening Criteria before Applying
* Complete the Online Application
* Attached Required Documentation (Proof of Income and ID for each applicant)
* Pay the Application Fee
* Complete Pet Application(s), if applicable
* Be Sure Every Adult Completes their Own Application
* Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
Application Fee: $40
Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly
Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days
Co-Signers / Guarantors: No
Lease Length: 1 Year
Lease to Purchase Option: No

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 E Bort St have any available units?
219 E Bort St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 E Bort St have?
Some of 219 E Bort St's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 E Bort St currently offering any rent specials?
219 E Bort St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 E Bort St pet-friendly?
No, 219 E Bort St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 219 E Bort St offer parking?
Yes, 219 E Bort St offers parking.
Does 219 E Bort St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 E Bort St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 E Bort St have a pool?
No, 219 E Bort St does not have a pool.
Does 219 E Bort St have accessible units?
No, 219 E Bort St does not have accessible units.
Does 219 E Bort St have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 E Bort St does not have units with dishwashers.

