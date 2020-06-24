All apartments in Long Beach
2152 Locust Avenue
2152 Locust Avenue

2152 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2152 Locust Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Southeast Wrigley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous Upstairs Fully Remodeled unit! This unit is a must see has received a fresh and modern makeover. New wood grained vinyl plank flooring throughout, Unit has been freshly painted all around. Enjoy the natural light and forest like serene view from your windows. Kitchen is spectacular with all brand new stainless steel appliances including gas stove with hooded vent, side by side refrigerator. All brand new white cabinets throughout kitchen along with spacious white quartz counter tops. Perfect for all of your cooking needs. Plenty of storage all around including a turnaround cabinet that turns 360". Stainless steel sink features a goose neck faucet. Walls are covered in white subway tiles for a nice modern look. Walk out your living room onto your private balcony. Bathrooms features stylish wood plank flooring, new grey cabinets with elegant hardware. This is a large 4 bedroom 2 bath unit with washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. This unit includes two 1 car garages. For more information please call Amy at (310)831-0123 or text Gabby at (310)200-5584
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Locust Avenue have any available units?
2152 Locust Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 Locust Avenue have?
Some of 2152 Locust Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Locust Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Locust Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Locust Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Locust Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2152 Locust Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Locust Avenue offers parking.
Does 2152 Locust Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2152 Locust Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Locust Avenue have a pool?
No, 2152 Locust Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Locust Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2152 Locust Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Locust Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2152 Locust Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
