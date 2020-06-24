2152 Locust Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Gorgeous Upstairs Fully Remodeled unit! This unit is a must see has received a fresh and modern makeover. New wood grained vinyl plank flooring throughout, Unit has been freshly painted all around. Enjoy the natural light and forest like serene view from your windows. Kitchen is spectacular with all brand new stainless steel appliances including gas stove with hooded vent, side by side refrigerator. All brand new white cabinets throughout kitchen along with spacious white quartz counter tops. Perfect for all of your cooking needs. Plenty of storage all around including a turnaround cabinet that turns 360". Stainless steel sink features a goose neck faucet. Walls are covered in white subway tiles for a nice modern look. Walk out your living room onto your private balcony. Bathrooms features stylish wood plank flooring, new grey cabinets with elegant hardware. This is a large 4 bedroom 2 bath unit with washer and dryer hookups for your convenience. This unit includes two 1 car garages. For more information please call Amy at (310)831-0123 or text Gabby at (310)200-5584

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.