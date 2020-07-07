2126 E Bermuda St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden parking

Get ready to call this your new and beautiful home! Enjoy the peace and quite of a community here on Bermuda. We welcome you to come and enjoy our serene community garden made perfect for you and your family to sit back, relax, and take in the sun. This expansive tiled living room opens up into a beautiful dinning room space which includes a built-in cabinet space.

Your stone counter top kitchen also includes tons of cabinet space for your hearts content. It also includes an oven and a refrigerator. Both bedrooms have sliding door closet and a tiled bathroom.



We are indeed pet friendly, 1 pet max, and with a $35 monthly deposit.

The property does come with 1 car parking!



**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**