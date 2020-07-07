All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 2126 E Bermuda St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
2126 E Bermuda St
Last updated January 16 2020 at 2:16 AM

2126 E Bermuda St

2126 East Bermuda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2126 East Bermuda Street, Long Beach, CA 90814
Franklin School

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
community garden
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
Get ready to call this your new and beautiful home! Enjoy the peace and quite of a community here on Bermuda. We welcome you to come and enjoy our serene community garden made perfect for you and your family to sit back, relax, and take in the sun. This expansive tiled living room opens up into a beautiful dinning room space which includes a built-in cabinet space.
Your stone counter top kitchen also includes tons of cabinet space for your hearts content. It also includes an oven and a refrigerator. Both bedrooms have sliding door closet and a tiled bathroom.

We are indeed pet friendly, 1 pet max, and with a $35 monthly deposit.
The property does come with 1 car parking!

**Please do not apply with an online application - the property must be viewed in person, at which time you will receive an application to be completed. Online applications will not be accepted.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 E Bermuda St have any available units?
2126 E Bermuda St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 E Bermuda St have?
Some of 2126 E Bermuda St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 E Bermuda St currently offering any rent specials?
2126 E Bermuda St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 E Bermuda St pet-friendly?
No, 2126 E Bermuda St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2126 E Bermuda St offer parking?
Yes, 2126 E Bermuda St offers parking.
Does 2126 E Bermuda St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 E Bermuda St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 E Bermuda St have a pool?
No, 2126 E Bermuda St does not have a pool.
Does 2126 E Bermuda St have accessible units?
No, 2126 E Bermuda St does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 E Bermuda St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 E Bermuda St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
434 East 4th Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Long Beach Terraces
1628 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
473 East 55th Street
473 East 55th Street
Long Beach, CA 90805
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine