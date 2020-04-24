All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:50 PM

2101 E 2nd Street

2101 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2101 East 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA 90803
Bluff Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two blocks from the ocean and next to a park. Front spacious large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with large balcony. Tile in living room, dining room, kitchen, halls, and bathrooms. Tile and kitchen were recently remodeled. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors. Appliances include dishwasher and refrigerator. Small, quiet security building of only 15 condos. Laundry on site. First floor enclosed garage with assigned parking. Efficient condo layout. Restaurants and shopping are in walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 E 2nd Street have any available units?
2101 E 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 E 2nd Street have?
Some of 2101 E 2nd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 E 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2101 E 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 E 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2101 E 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2101 E 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2101 E 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 2101 E 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2101 E 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 E 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 2101 E 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2101 E 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2101 E 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 E 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 E 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
