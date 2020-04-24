2101 E 2nd Street

Amenities
Two blocks from the ocean and next to a park. Front spacious large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with large balcony. Tile in living room, dining room, kitchen, halls, and bathrooms. Tile and kitchen were recently remodeled. Both bedrooms have hardwood floors. Appliances include dishwasher and refrigerator. Small, quiet security building of only 15 condos. Laundry on site. First floor enclosed garage with assigned parking. Efficient condo layout. Restaurants and shopping are in walking distance.