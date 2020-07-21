Rent Calculator












Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
21 Glendora
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 Glendora
21 Glendora Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
21 Glendora Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Belmont Shore House w/Garage. Block to BEACH! - Classic Spanish Style house with built-ins in the living room and original hardwood floors.
You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com
For more information or to schedule a viewing please call the office at (562) 498-0159.
DRE#00793646
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2142859)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 Glendora have any available units?
21 Glendora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21 Glendora have?
Some of 21 Glendora's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21 Glendora currently offering any rent specials?
21 Glendora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Glendora pet-friendly?
Yes, 21 Glendora is pet friendly.
Does 21 Glendora offer parking?
Yes, 21 Glendora offers parking.
Does 21 Glendora have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Glendora does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Glendora have a pool?
No, 21 Glendora does not have a pool.
Does 21 Glendora have accessible units?
No, 21 Glendora does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Glendora have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Glendora does not have units with dishwashers.
