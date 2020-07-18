All apartments in Long Beach
2076 Magnolia Avenue

Location

2076 Magnolia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
oven
Available 07/15/20 Contemporary Studio - Great Long Beach Location - Property Id: 313209

Generous studio with contemporary style. Easy care plank floors, full kitchen with gas stove, good closet space, modern fixtures. On-site laundry for your convenience. Definately a must see!!! Call or text 562-743-9314 to schedule a good time to take a look. Sorry, we are a no pets complex.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313209
Property Id 313209

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5903728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2076 Magnolia Avenue have any available units?
2076 Magnolia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 2076 Magnolia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2076 Magnolia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2076 Magnolia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2076 Magnolia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 2076 Magnolia Avenue offer parking?
No, 2076 Magnolia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2076 Magnolia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2076 Magnolia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2076 Magnolia Avenue have a pool?
No, 2076 Magnolia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2076 Magnolia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2076 Magnolia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2076 Magnolia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2076 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2076 Magnolia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2076 Magnolia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
