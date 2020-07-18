2076 Magnolia Avenue

Amenities

Available 07/15/20 Contemporary Studio - Great Long Beach Location - Property Id: 313209



Generous studio with contemporary style. Easy care plank floors, full kitchen with gas stove, good closet space, modern fixtures. On-site laundry for your convenience. Definately a must see!!! Call or text 562-743-9314 to schedule a good time to take a look. Sorry, we are a no pets complex.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313209

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5903728)