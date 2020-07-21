2025 Chestnut Ave

Amenities

Upper unit of this charming Spanish duplex. Arched entry door opens to beautiful wood floors in a spacious living room highlighted by a classic picture window and mock fireplace. This home has formal dining adjacent the remodeled kitchen which features stainless appliances, tons of cabinet space and quartz counter tops. An inside laundry area can accommodate a full size washer and dryer. Both bedrooms have nice closets and ceiling fans. The bath has dual sinks and attractive porcelain tile. Dual pane windows are installed throughout the home. The common space backyard is huge and has a large grass area. Includes parking with a one car garage space and one parking pad behind it. A definite rare find!