California Bungalow - Close to the Beach - This is a gorgeous and completely renovated California Bungalow. It is located on a quiet street near Retro-Row and close to the beach. With 2 large bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms, this property boasts over 1100 square feet of living space. The house comes with all new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The renovation included new kitchen cabinetry with built in desk, granite counters, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher plus side by side washer dryer. The house comes with new dual pane windows, new blinds, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans. There is new forced air heater and air conditioning. The backyard includes a new 7 foot privacy fence, gated driveway, garage, and extra parking area.

One small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 1912 E. Florida St., Long Beach, CA 90802.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



(RLNE3459771)