All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1912 E. Florida.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1912 E. Florida
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1912 E. Florida

1912 Florida St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1912 Florida St, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
California Bungalow - Close to the Beach - This is a gorgeous and completely renovated California Bungalow. It is located on a quiet street near Retro-Row and close to the beach. With 2 large bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms, this property boasts over 1100 square feet of living space. The house comes with all new hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. The renovation included new kitchen cabinetry with built in desk, granite counters, refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher plus side by side washer dryer. The house comes with new dual pane windows, new blinds, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans. There is new forced air heater and air conditioning. The backyard includes a new 7 foot privacy fence, gated driveway, garage, and extra parking area.
One small and well behaved pet will be considered.
Located at 1912 E. Florida St., Long Beach, CA 90802.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE3459771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 E. Florida have any available units?
1912 E. Florida doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 E. Florida have?
Some of 1912 E. Florida's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 E. Florida currently offering any rent specials?
1912 E. Florida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 E. Florida pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 E. Florida is pet friendly.
Does 1912 E. Florida offer parking?
Yes, 1912 E. Florida offers parking.
Does 1912 E. Florida have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 E. Florida offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 E. Florida have a pool?
No, 1912 E. Florida does not have a pool.
Does 1912 E. Florida have accessible units?
No, 1912 E. Florida does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 E. Florida have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 E. Florida has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr
Long Beach, CA 90803
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave
Long Beach, CA 90815
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90813
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
The Alamitos
101 Alamitos Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby ParkCentral Long Beach
Belmont HeightsSaint MaryTraffic Circle
DairySeadip

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine