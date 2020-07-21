Amenities

1911 E. 3rd Street Available 10/17/19 Cute, vintage 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment with inside laundry area. - AMENITIES INCLUDE:

* Charming apartment with many vintage designer touches, unique built-ins, and fixtures

* Spacious living room with large window providing plenty of natural light.

* Central kitchen with wood cabinetry, tile counter tops, newer gas range and vintage lighting.

* Functional dining area off kitchen and living room.

* Very nice sized bedroom featuring walk-in closet with lots of space, ceiling fans and multiple windows.

* Bathroom has a classic feel with ceramic tile countertop, tile flooring and other timeless features.

* Street and alley parking (directly adjacent to unit)

* New carpet and paint will be done prior to move in.

* Inside washer & dryer hookups and large linen closet.

* Close to award winning schools, restaurants, shopping & entertainment (Long Beach Harbor, downtown, Shoreline Village, the Aquarium, the Performing Arts Center, the Convention & Entertainment Center , the Long Beach Museum, Queen Mary and world famous beaches) and several major freeway.s



OTHER DETAILS:

Available? Available October 17, 2019.

Lease term? Minimum of one year lease required, 18 month lease preferred.

Pets? Sorry, no.

Smoking or vaping? No. Not permitted.

Utilities? Tenant is responsible for all utilitie except trash.

Other Services? Gardening provided by owner.



LEASING REQUIREMENTS:

1) All adults (18 or older) who will reside in the home must submit an online application with copy of their ID and proof of income (if any).

2) Gross combined household income should be a minimum of 3x the rent.

3) We will run a credit report and we require good credit.



CONTACT:

Please call (714) 822-8423 to schedule a showing.



OFFERED BY:

MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

California Department of Real Estate #01966216



Monticello Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. We fully comply with the Federal Fair Housing Act and all state and local fair housing laws and do not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, marital or familial status, national origin, ancestry, or any other reason prohibited by law.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



No Pets Allowed



