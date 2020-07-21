1890 Chestnut Avenue

Amenities
- Upstairs Unit
- New Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
- New stainless steel stove/oven, and dishwasher
- New Kitchen Countertops
- Window blinds throughout
- Vaulted Ceilings
- In-unit laundry hookups (Laundry machines are tenant's responsibility)
- 1 car garage + one assigned parking space
- Utilities included: Water & Gardening
- No Pets
- No Section 8 or 3rd Party Housing
- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.