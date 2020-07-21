All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated September 20 2019 at 10:15 PM

1890 Chestnut Avenue

1890 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1890 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
South Wrigley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
- Upstairs Unit
- New Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout
- New stainless steel stove/oven, and dishwasher
- New Kitchen Countertops
- Window blinds throughout
- Vaulted Ceilings
- In-unit laundry hookups (Laundry machines are tenant's responsibility)
- 1 car garage + one assigned parking space
- Utilities included: Water & Gardening

- No Pets
- No Section 8 or 3rd Party Housing
- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1890 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
1890 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1890 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 1890 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1890 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1890 Chestnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1890 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1890 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1890 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1890 Chestnut Avenue offers parking.
Does 1890 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1890 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1890 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1890 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1890 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1890 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1890 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1890 Chestnut Avenue has units with dishwashers.
