Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:38 PM

1831 E Appleton Street

1831 East Appleton Street · No Longer Available
Location

1831 East Appleton Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful UPPER LEVEL, CORNER UNIT! ONLY SEVERAL BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! One bedroom and one bathroom. Almost 800 Sq. ft! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Newer kitchen remodel includes granite tiled counters, newer cabinets and ceramic tiled floors. Very light and open with HUGE windows in the living room and dining rooms! The master suite includes a large bedroom, huge walk in closet, and a remodelled bathroom that features a Jacuzzi tub and WASHER/DRYER!
There is also a VERY RARE SINGLE, PRIVATE GARAGE located at the rear of the building! This is truly one of the best condos available for rent in the Alamitos Beach area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 E Appleton Street have any available units?
1831 E Appleton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 E Appleton Street have?
Some of 1831 E Appleton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 E Appleton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1831 E Appleton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 E Appleton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1831 E Appleton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1831 E Appleton Street offer parking?
Yes, 1831 E Appleton Street offers parking.
Does 1831 E Appleton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1831 E Appleton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 E Appleton Street have a pool?
No, 1831 E Appleton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1831 E Appleton Street have accessible units?
No, 1831 E Appleton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 E Appleton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 E Appleton Street does not have units with dishwashers.

