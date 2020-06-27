1831 E Appleton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful UPPER LEVEL, CORNER UNIT! ONLY SEVERAL BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! One bedroom and one bathroom. Almost 800 Sq. ft! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Newer kitchen remodel includes granite tiled counters, newer cabinets and ceramic tiled floors. Very light and open with HUGE windows in the living room and dining rooms! The master suite includes a large bedroom, huge walk in closet, and a remodelled bathroom that features a Jacuzzi tub and WASHER/DRYER!

There is also a VERY RARE SINGLE, PRIVATE GARAGE located at the rear of the building! This is truly one of the best condos available for rent in the Alamitos Beach area!