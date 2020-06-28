All apartments in Long Beach
1828 East 5th Street
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:13 PM

1828 East 5th Street

1828 East 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1828 East 5th Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Updated Kitchen and Bathroom
- New Windows
- Fresh Paint
- New Vinyl plank flooring in common areas
- New Carpet in Bedroom
- New Stainless Steel Gas Range
- New Lighting
- New Window Blinds
- Laundry On-SIte
- Street Parking Only
- Utilities Included: Water

- Small pets okay with $500 pet deposit
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 East 5th Street have any available units?
1828 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 East 5th Street have?
Some of 1828 East 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1828 East 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1828 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 1828 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1828 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 1828 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1828 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 1828 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 East 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
