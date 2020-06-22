1827 Gardenia Ave

Amenities

SHARED HOUSING - PRIVATE ROOM FOR RENT - share with 3 other roommates, one person per room. Close to Cal State Long Beach and Long Beach Community College, bus stop, train lines. Coin laundry next door. Small, private bedroom, shared bathroom and kitchen. Kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator and microwave oven - some furnishings in common area. Bedroom is rented unfurnished. This unit has been completely renovated - newer flooring, paint, kitchen with quartz counter top, bathroom has newer tile, fixtures, toilet & sink. Double paned windows. Recessed lighting in common area. Application fee is $25, non-refundable (payable by cash or money order). Rent includes all utilities including high speed internet. Total move-in is $1345 ($625 first month's rent, $625 security deposit, $20 key deposit + $75/one time fee to connect to the internet).



Minimum requirements: 620 or better FICO/credit score, no evictions on your record, verifiable gross income of $1875/mo. PLEASE TEXT FOR MORE INFO - texting helps us keep track of everyone. Once we are sure you can meet the minimum requirements, we will be glad to speak to you by phone. PLEASE BE ADVISED - Prior to showing the property, you will be required to sign an entry disclosure advising you of the risks with regard to COVID-19 and you will need to follow CDC guidelines when you visit the property which will include wearing a mask (which you will need to bring with you) and you may not touch anything in the apartment.