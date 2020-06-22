All apartments in Long Beach
1827 Gardenia Ave
1827 Gardenia Ave

1827 Gardenia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1827 Gardenia Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90806
Central Long Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
SHARED HOUSING - PRIVATE ROOM FOR RENT - share with 3 other roommates, one person per room. Close to Cal State Long Beach and Long Beach Community College, bus stop, train lines. Coin laundry next door. Small, private bedroom, shared bathroom and kitchen. Kitchen includes gas range, refrigerator and microwave oven - some furnishings in common area. Bedroom is rented unfurnished. This unit has been completely renovated - newer flooring, paint, kitchen with quartz counter top, bathroom has newer tile, fixtures, toilet & sink. Double paned windows. Recessed lighting in common area. Application fee is $25, non-refundable (payable by cash or money order). Rent includes all utilities including high speed internet. Total move-in is $1345 ($625 first month's rent, $625 security deposit, $20 key deposit + $75/one time fee to connect to the internet).

Minimum requirements: 620 or better FICO/credit score, no evictions on your record, verifiable gross income of $1875/mo. PLEASE TEXT FOR MORE INFO - texting helps us keep track of everyone. Once we are sure you can meet the minimum requirements, we will be glad to speak to you by phone. PLEASE BE ADVISED - Prior to showing the property, you will be required to sign an entry disclosure advising you of the risks with regard to COVID-19 and you will need to follow CDC guidelines when you visit the property which will include wearing a mask (which you will need to bring with you) and you may not touch anything in the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 Gardenia Ave have any available units?
1827 Gardenia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 Gardenia Ave have?
Some of 1827 Gardenia Ave's amenities include recently renovated, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 Gardenia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1827 Gardenia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 Gardenia Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1827 Gardenia Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1827 Gardenia Ave offer parking?
No, 1827 Gardenia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1827 Gardenia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 Gardenia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 Gardenia Ave have a pool?
No, 1827 Gardenia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1827 Gardenia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1827 Gardenia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 Gardenia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 Gardenia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
