1802 E 1st St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Adorable bungalow one block from the beach. Renovations completed 2018 including granite counter kitchen, newly installed cabinets and appliances, laminate flooring, remodeled bath, fresh paint and moldings. The home has a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and an inside laundry area with stackable washer/ dryer unit included. It also includes a shared backyard which acts as a central courtyard for the four houses on the property. Ideally located within minutes to all the best attractions Long Beach has to offer.