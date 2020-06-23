All apartments in Long Beach
1802 E 1st St
Last updated April 19 2019 at 5:43 PM

1802 E 1st St

1802 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1802 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Adorable bungalow one block from the beach. Renovations completed 2018 including granite counter kitchen, newly installed cabinets and appliances, laminate flooring, remodeled bath, fresh paint and moldings. The home has a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and an inside laundry area with stackable washer/ dryer unit included. It also includes a shared backyard which acts as a central courtyard for the four houses on the property. Ideally located within minutes to all the best attractions Long Beach has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 E 1st St have any available units?
1802 E 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 E 1st St have?
Some of 1802 E 1st St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 E 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
1802 E 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 E 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 1802 E 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1802 E 1st St offer parking?
No, 1802 E 1st St does not offer parking.
Does 1802 E 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 E 1st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 E 1st St have a pool?
No, 1802 E 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 1802 E 1st St have accessible units?
No, 1802 E 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 E 1st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1802 E 1st St has units with dishwashers.
