1778 Newport Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. CLOSE TO TRAFFIC CIRCLE AND CAL STATE LONG BEACH! New paint, carpet and wood look vinyl floors! Master suite on the upper level. Wonderful private patio on the upper level. DOUBLE ATTACHED GARAGE plus an additional parking space on the garage apron. Washer/Dryer hook ups in the garage! Wonderful 8 unit complex. 30 mins to LAX, 30 mins to Orange County Airport. Very close to 405, 22,710 and 605 freeways! 10 minutes to the beach! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.