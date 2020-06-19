All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 PM

1778 Newport Avenue

1778 Newport Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1778 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. CLOSE TO TRAFFIC CIRCLE AND CAL STATE LONG BEACH! New paint, carpet and wood look vinyl floors! Master suite on the upper level. Wonderful private patio on the upper level. DOUBLE ATTACHED GARAGE plus an additional parking space on the garage apron. Washer/Dryer hook ups in the garage! Wonderful 8 unit complex. 30 mins to LAX, 30 mins to Orange County Airport. Very close to 405, 22,710 and 605 freeways! 10 minutes to the beach! AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

