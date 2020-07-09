All apartments in Long Beach
1775 Ohio Ave
1775 Ohio Ave

1775 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1775 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Lee School

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/07b4ff3080 ---- This charming unit features a secure building with a community pool, BBQ area and nice patio furniture for a relaxing weekend this summer. Open floor plan condo with great city light views through your very own private balcony, entrance from both the master and living room. Lots of natural lighting. High Ceilings that make the unit feel more open. Living room will feature brand carpet with fireplace and wet bar! Spacious Kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Master bedroom has two spacious closets. Large Master bathroom with double vanity with large mirror. 2 Carport parking spaces. Close to Fwys. This Condo is a must see. Act now before its gone! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; Small Pets only, no aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 1 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type:Condo Year Built: 1993 Utilities Included: Water, Fios Internet Cable, HOA Dues Appliances Included: Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave Garage / Parking: 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Flooring: Tile, Carpet Yard: Community Pool, Community BBQ area Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* 24/Hour Gated With Cameras Central Ac Community Bbq Community Pool Tandem Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 Ohio Ave have any available units?
1775 Ohio Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 Ohio Ave have?
Some of 1775 Ohio Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 Ohio Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1775 Ohio Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 Ohio Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1775 Ohio Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1775 Ohio Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1775 Ohio Ave offers parking.
Does 1775 Ohio Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1775 Ohio Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 Ohio Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1775 Ohio Ave has a pool.
Does 1775 Ohio Ave have accessible units?
No, 1775 Ohio Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 Ohio Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 Ohio Ave has units with dishwashers.

