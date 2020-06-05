1748 Grand Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Beautifully nestled within the coveted gated award winning Cienega neighborhood of Long Beach, this exquisitely upgraded model residence generously accommodates everything from relaxed daily living to stylish entertaining. Mature landscaping and an inviting exterior introduce the 2-story design, which encompasses approx. 1260 square feet and reveals 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, warm living and dining room with vast ceilings, recessed lighting, offers access to kitchen and tile floors are showcased, and an impeccably upgraded island kitchen shines with granite counter tops and newer appliances, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. Step into your gorgeous, move-in ready split-level townhouse and fall in love! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout on the 2nd level. Both bedrooms are on the top level floor including your master en suite with private balcony. Central heating and air conditioning paired with dual pane windows throughout the home ensure comfort all year round. The rental unit comes with a refrigerator and microwave! There is a laundry room with laundry hook-up as well. Spend your Summer evenings BBQ'ing and relaxing in the stunning community courtyard. Attached 2-car garage with free guest parking. Ride your bike to restaurants, shops and the beach!