Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:07 AM

1748 Grand Ave

1748 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1748 Grand Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Beautifully nestled within the coveted gated award winning Cienega neighborhood of Long Beach, this exquisitely upgraded model residence generously accommodates everything from relaxed daily living to stylish entertaining. Mature landscaping and an inviting exterior introduce the 2-story design, which encompasses approx. 1260 square feet and reveals 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, warm living and dining room with vast ceilings, recessed lighting, offers access to kitchen and tile floors are showcased, and an impeccably upgraded island kitchen shines with granite counter tops and newer appliances, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. Step into your gorgeous, move-in ready split-level townhouse and fall in love! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout on the 2nd level. Both bedrooms are on the top level floor including your master en suite with private balcony. Central heating and air conditioning paired with dual pane windows throughout the home ensure comfort all year round. The rental unit comes with a refrigerator and microwave! There is a laundry room with laundry hook-up as well. Spend your Summer evenings BBQ'ing and relaxing in the stunning community courtyard. Attached 2-car garage with free guest parking. Ride your bike to restaurants, shops and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1748 Grand Ave have any available units?
1748 Grand Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1748 Grand Ave have?
Some of 1748 Grand Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1748 Grand Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1748 Grand Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1748 Grand Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1748 Grand Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1748 Grand Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1748 Grand Ave offers parking.
Does 1748 Grand Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1748 Grand Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1748 Grand Ave have a pool?
No, 1748 Grand Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1748 Grand Ave have accessible units?
No, 1748 Grand Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1748 Grand Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1748 Grand Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

