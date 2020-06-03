1739 E Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator bbq/grill yoga

Contemporary living at it's best! Nestled within the Broadway Corridor minutes from the beach, yoga on the palisade, dog groomers&park, restaurants, shopping, weekly Farmers Market & nightlife. Park a single car in the secure, assigned space & enjoy what the city has to offer on foot! Freshly painted & cleaned. Dine Al fresco on the ample balcony off the open living room. Or BBQ and bring your creations into your dining room, which can accommodate seating for 6. The wood laminate & tile flooring throughout the main living area is durable and easy to keep clean; while the plush carpet in the two master bedrooms is warm, quiet & neutral under foot. Quartz counters in the open kitchen w/ gas appliances makes entertaining a breeze. And the in unit comes with a washer/dryer & dishwasher which keeps clean-up fast & efficient. Each bedroom will easily accommodate a Queen/King sized bed w/ nightstands. The build-outs in the closets is ideal for keeping clothing accessible and wrinkle free. Each bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom and maximizes privacy particularly for those who think 'sharing' is over rated!