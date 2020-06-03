All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:37 AM

1739 E Broadway

1739 East Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1739 East Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
elevator
yoga
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
bbq/grill
yoga
Contemporary living at it's best! Nestled within the Broadway Corridor minutes from the beach, yoga on the palisade, dog groomers&park, restaurants, shopping, weekly Farmers Market & nightlife. Park a single car in the secure, assigned space & enjoy what the city has to offer on foot! Freshly painted & cleaned. Dine Al fresco on the ample balcony off the open living room. Or BBQ and bring your creations into your dining room, which can accommodate seating for 6. The wood laminate & tile flooring throughout the main living area is durable and easy to keep clean; while the plush carpet in the two master bedrooms is warm, quiet & neutral under foot. Quartz counters in the open kitchen w/ gas appliances makes entertaining a breeze. And the in unit comes with a washer/dryer & dishwasher which keeps clean-up fast & efficient. Each bedroom will easily accommodate a Queen/King sized bed w/ nightstands. The build-outs in the closets is ideal for keeping clothing accessible and wrinkle free. Each bedroom has an en-suite full bathroom and maximizes privacy particularly for those who think 'sharing' is over rated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 E Broadway have any available units?
1739 E Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 E Broadway have?
Some of 1739 E Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 E Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1739 E Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 E Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 E Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1739 E Broadway offer parking?
No, 1739 E Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1739 E Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1739 E Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 E Broadway have a pool?
No, 1739 E Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1739 E Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1739 E Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 E Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1739 E Broadway has units with dishwashers.

