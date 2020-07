Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

in Los Altos Area w/yard & garage - 3 bedroom 2 bath. - OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 1/10/19 at 4:30 PM.



You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com.



For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2595471)