Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 BR Condo close to the Traffic Circle! - Close to the Popular Traffic Circle! This Condo features 2 BR/2 BA, Freshly remodeled new paint, Updated kitchen and Laminate floors throughout, Large windows in living room with plenty of natural light. Located in East Side Long beach, with easy access to the 405, 605 and the 22. Minutes from Cal State Long Beach. Garage space included and Community Washer/Dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5590156)