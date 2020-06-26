All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

172 Claremont

172 Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

172 Claremont Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90803
Belmont Shore

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated, affordable home in exclusive Belmont Shores. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approx 1,000 sf historic 1925 home close to 2nd Street in Belmont shore a few steps from Alamitos Bay and a few short blocks to the beach. One car garage and space to park a 2nd small vehicle along side the garage door. Home has been renovated with new vinyl dual pane windows, paint, lighting, stove, dishwasher, butcher block, resurfaced floors, bedroom carpeting, and enclosed front courtyard. Gorgeous and ready for move in. Beautiful front door opens to living room and dining room with coved ceilings over wood floors, decorative fireplace. 2 Bedrooms with walk in closets, central bathroom with walk-in shower. Kitchen has newer fixtures and counter tops, white cabinetry. Great location in Belmont Shores with access to parking and easy exit to get back to 2nd Street! Washer and Dryer hookups conveniently located just outside kitchen door. Water is paid for by the owner. Belmont Shores and the surrounding area offer a wide variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. Naples Elementary, Rogers Middle, Wilson High School, and Cal State Long Beach are in this area. Well behaved pet may be accepted with additional deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Claremont have any available units?
172 Claremont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 172 Claremont have?
Some of 172 Claremont's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Claremont currently offering any rent specials?
172 Claremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Claremont pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Claremont is pet friendly.
Does 172 Claremont offer parking?
Yes, 172 Claremont offers parking.
Does 172 Claremont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Claremont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Claremont have a pool?
No, 172 Claremont does not have a pool.
Does 172 Claremont have accessible units?
No, 172 Claremont does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Claremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172 Claremont has units with dishwashers.
