172 Claremont

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully renovated, affordable home in exclusive Belmont Shores. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, approx 1,000 sf historic 1925 home close to 2nd Street in Belmont shore a few steps from Alamitos Bay and a few short blocks to the beach. One car garage and space to park a 2nd small vehicle along side the garage door. Home has been renovated with new vinyl dual pane windows, paint, lighting, stove, dishwasher, butcher block, resurfaced floors, bedroom carpeting, and enclosed front courtyard. Gorgeous and ready for move in. Beautiful front door opens to living room and dining room with coved ceilings over wood floors, decorative fireplace. 2 Bedrooms with walk in closets, central bathroom with walk-in shower. Kitchen has newer fixtures and counter tops, white cabinetry. Great location in Belmont Shores with access to parking and easy exit to get back to 2nd Street! Washer and Dryer hookups conveniently located just outside kitchen door. Water is paid for by the owner. Belmont Shores and the surrounding area offer a wide variety of dining, shopping, entertainment, and recreation options. Naples Elementary, Rogers Middle, Wilson High School, and Cal State Long Beach are in this area. Well behaved pet may be accepted with additional deposit.