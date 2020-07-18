Rent Calculator
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 2
1700 Park Ave
1700 Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1700 Park Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Between Atherton and PCH, both side has bus to CSULB.
apartment has only 4 units with country side looking yard and trees. Parking inside lot
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1700 Park Ave have any available units?
1700 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Long Beach, CA
.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Long Beach Rent Report
.
Is 1700 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Long Beach
.
Does 1700 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Park Ave offers parking.
Does 1700 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1700 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1700 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1700 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1700 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
