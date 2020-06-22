1683 E. 68th St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage hot tub

Beautiful Town House with Fireplace! - CALL BEFORE APPLYING! Spacious 3 Story Town home. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. Unit features fireplace, cathedral ceiling, and balcony. Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave are included. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Spa in common area.



-Monthly Rent: $1,995.00

-Security Deposit $1,995.00(OAC)

-2 car garage.

-Water is paid.

-No Section 8.

-No Evictions.

-No Pets.

-One Year Lease.



Please call before applying for unit availability. It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2504697)