Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1683 E. 68th St.

1683 East 68th Street
Location

1683 East 68th Street, Long Beach, CA 90805
Artesia Freeway Corridor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Town House with Fireplace! - CALL BEFORE APPLYING! Spacious 3 Story Town home. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath. Unit features fireplace, cathedral ceiling, and balcony. Carpet and hardwood flooring throughout the unit. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Stove, dishwasher, and microwave are included. Completely remodeled bathrooms. Spa in common area.

-Monthly Rent: $1,995.00
-Security Deposit $1,995.00(OAC)
-2 car garage.
-Water is paid.
-No Section 8.
-No Evictions.
-No Pets.
-One Year Lease.

Please call before applying for unit availability. It is a requirement to view the interior of the unit before applying.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2504697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1683 E. 68th St. have any available units?
1683 E. 68th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1683 E. 68th St. have?
Some of 1683 E. 68th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1683 E. 68th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1683 E. 68th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1683 E. 68th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1683 E. 68th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1683 E. 68th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1683 E. 68th St. does offer parking.
Does 1683 E. 68th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1683 E. 68th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1683 E. 68th St. have a pool?
No, 1683 E. 68th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1683 E. 68th St. have accessible units?
No, 1683 E. 68th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1683 E. 68th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1683 E. 68th St. has units with dishwashers.
