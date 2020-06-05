All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1645 Clark Ave #214

1645 Clark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1645 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90815
Traffic Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Stunning Clark Terrace Condo - Located in beautiful Clark Terrace, this gorgeous condo is a suburban oasis retreat! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit boasts nearly 1400 square feet of living space. This beautiful property comes with new wood flooring, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The spacious living room has a large and private balcony overlooking lush landscaping including a waterfall. There is a built in wet bar and the kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry closet comes with a private washer and dryer. The unit has big bedrooms and plenty of closet space. There is forced air heat, air conditioning and a gas fireplace.
There are 2 parking spaces and a storage unit in the garage. Community amenities include a pool, spa, BBQ areas, sitting areas, a club room and 2 tennis courts. One small and well behaved pet under 20 lbs will be considered.
Located at 1645 Clark Ave. #214, Long Beach, CA 90815.
Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.

(RLNE4121218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Clark Ave #214 have any available units?
1645 Clark Ave #214 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1645 Clark Ave #214 have?
Some of 1645 Clark Ave #214's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Clark Ave #214 currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Clark Ave #214 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Clark Ave #214 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Clark Ave #214 is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Clark Ave #214 offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Clark Ave #214 offers parking.
Does 1645 Clark Ave #214 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1645 Clark Ave #214 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Clark Ave #214 have a pool?
Yes, 1645 Clark Ave #214 has a pool.
Does 1645 Clark Ave #214 have accessible units?
No, 1645 Clark Ave #214 does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Clark Ave #214 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1645 Clark Ave #214 has units with dishwashers.
