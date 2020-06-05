Amenities

Stunning Clark Terrace Condo - Located in beautiful Clark Terrace, this gorgeous condo is a suburban oasis retreat! This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit boasts nearly 1400 square feet of living space. This beautiful property comes with new wood flooring, new carpet and fresh paint throughout. The spacious living room has a large and private balcony overlooking lush landscaping including a waterfall. There is a built in wet bar and the kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher. Laundry closet comes with a private washer and dryer. The unit has big bedrooms and plenty of closet space. There is forced air heat, air conditioning and a gas fireplace.

There are 2 parking spaces and a storage unit in the garage. Community amenities include a pool, spa, BBQ areas, sitting areas, a club room and 2 tennis courts. One small and well behaved pet under 20 lbs will be considered.

Located at 1645 Clark Ave. #214, Long Beach, CA 90815.

Call today for a private viewing appointment - 562-233-9999.



