- Address: 1579 Chestnut Avenue #9, Long Beach, CA 90813
- Rent: $1,295 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 700 Sq.Ft.
Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Plank Flooring in Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen
- Gas Stove / Oven Included
- Re-glazed Tub & Shower
- New Dual Pane Windows
- Laundry facilities on-site
- 1 Assigned Parking Space Included
- Utilities included: Water & Sewage
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.