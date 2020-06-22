Amenities

- Address: 1579 Chestnut Avenue #9, Long Beach, CA 90813



- Rent: $1,295 Per Month

- Deposit: $1,500

- Credit Score 600 or better

- 1 Bedroom

- 1 Bathroom

- Approx: 700 Sq.Ft.



Features and Amenities:

- Upstairs Unit

- Plank Flooring in Common Areas

- Tile Flooring in Kitchen

- Gas Stove / Oven Included

- Re-glazed Tub & Shower

- New Dual Pane Windows

- Laundry facilities on-site

- 1 Assigned Parking Space Included

- Utilities included: Water & Sewage

- No Pets

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.