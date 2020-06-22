All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

1579 Chestnut Avenue

1579 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1579 Chestnut Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent ***

- Address: 1579 Chestnut Avenue #9, Long Beach, CA 90813

- Rent: $1,295 Per Month
- Deposit: $1,500
- Credit Score 600 or better
- 1 Bedroom
- 1 Bathroom
- Approx: 700 Sq.Ft.

Features and Amenities:
- Upstairs Unit
- Plank Flooring in Common Areas
- Tile Flooring in Kitchen
- Gas Stove / Oven Included
- Re-glazed Tub & Shower
- New Dual Pane Windows
- Laundry facilities on-site
- 1 Assigned Parking Space Included
- Utilities included: Water & Sewage
- No Pets
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1579 Chestnut Avenue have any available units?
1579 Chestnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1579 Chestnut Avenue have?
Some of 1579 Chestnut Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1579 Chestnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1579 Chestnut Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1579 Chestnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1579 Chestnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1579 Chestnut Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1579 Chestnut Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1579 Chestnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1579 Chestnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1579 Chestnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 1579 Chestnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1579 Chestnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1579 Chestnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1579 Chestnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1579 Chestnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
