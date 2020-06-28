1521 E 1st Street

Amenities

An update Upstairs large unit located in the heart of Alamitos Beach Close to shopping, restaurants, amenities and Beach.

Features: Wall to wall wooden floor. High ceiling, roomy 2 bedroom with large mirror door closet and ceiling fan, one of bedroom with a balcony enclosed, extra space good for an office or a retreat area. Complete updated kitchen and appliances, and cabinets. upgraded Bathroom and washer/dryer including in the unit. and enjoy one car garage on- site. Separate Electrical, gas meters for the unit. water provide by the landlord.

Pet welcome place.

This is an unit for enjoy own life unlike regular apart. unit.