1521 E 1st Street

Amenities
An update Upstairs large unit located in the heart of Alamitos Beach Close to shopping, restaurants, amenities and Beach.
Features: Wall to wall wooden floor. High ceiling, roomy 2 bedroom with large mirror door closet and ceiling fan, one of bedroom with a balcony enclosed, extra space good for an office or a retreat area. Complete updated kitchen and appliances, and cabinets. upgraded Bathroom and washer/dryer including in the unit. and enjoy one car garage on- site. Separate Electrical, gas meters for the unit. water provide by the landlord.
Pet welcome place.
This is an unit for enjoy own life unlike regular apart. unit.