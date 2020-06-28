All apartments in Long Beach
1521 E 1st Street
Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

1521 E 1st Street

1521 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1521 East 1st Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
An update Upstairs large unit located in the heart of Alamitos Beach Close to shopping, restaurants, amenities and Beach.
Features: Wall to wall wooden floor. High ceiling, roomy 2 bedroom with large mirror door closet and ceiling fan, one of bedroom with a balcony enclosed, extra space good for an office or a retreat area. Complete updated kitchen and appliances, and cabinets. upgraded Bathroom and washer/dryer including in the unit. and enjoy one car garage on- site. Separate Electrical, gas meters for the unit. water provide by the landlord.
Pet welcome place.
This is an unit for enjoy own life unlike regular apart. unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 E 1st Street have any available units?
1521 E 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 E 1st Street have?
Some of 1521 E 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 E 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1521 E 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 E 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 E 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1521 E 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1521 E 1st Street offers parking.
Does 1521 E 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1521 E 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 E 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1521 E 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1521 E 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1521 E 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 E 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 E 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
