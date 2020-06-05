1500 E Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome home to prestigious 1500 Ocean. This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, end unit, has beautiful ocean views from inside the unit. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and soft close cupboards. Wood-look tile floors in entry, kitchen, and dining room. Plantation shutters, electric shades in the living room, crown molding, inside laundry, gas fireplace, and 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Master suite with walk-in closet, shower, dual sinks, and separate jacuzzi tub. Gaze down the coast from your private wrap around balcony, or ride the community elevator down to the sand to stroll on the beach, or take the bike path to downtown or Belmont Shore. Community features pool, spa, exercise room, community room, community sun deck, and direct beach access. With a Walk Score of 78, this condo is close to public transportation, and a stroll away from shops and restaurants. This is truly beachfront living at its finest!