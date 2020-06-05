All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:17 PM

1500 E Ocean Boulevard

1500 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1500 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Welcome home to prestigious 1500 Ocean. This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, end unit, has beautiful ocean views from inside the unit. Remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine fridge and soft close cupboards. Wood-look tile floors in entry, kitchen, and dining room. Plantation shutters, electric shades in the living room, crown molding, inside laundry, gas fireplace, and 2 side-by-side parking spaces. Master suite with walk-in closet, shower, dual sinks, and separate jacuzzi tub. Gaze down the coast from your private wrap around balcony, or ride the community elevator down to the sand to stroll on the beach, or take the bike path to downtown or Belmont Shore. Community features pool, spa, exercise room, community room, community sun deck, and direct beach access. With a Walk Score of 78, this condo is close to public transportation, and a stroll away from shops and restaurants. This is truly beachfront living at its finest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 E Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1500 E Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 E Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1500 E Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 E Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1500 E Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 E Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1500 E Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1500 E Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1500 E Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1500 E Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 E Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 E Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1500 E Ocean Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1500 E Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1500 E Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 E Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 E Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

