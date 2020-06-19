1491 Obispo Ave

Amenities
Two Bedroom House with Garage with New Quartz Counters - Recently renovated 2 bedroom HOUSE w/GARAGE!
You can find applications & criteria as well as additional listings on our website at www.ABetterProperty.com
For more information please call the office at (562) 498-0159.
Verifiable monthly income should = 2.5 x the rent amount
One year on job, or prior similar job
One year of current rental history
NO EVICTIONS & NO UNLAWFUL DETAINER FILED
Credit History Will be Evaluated
(RLNE4562658)