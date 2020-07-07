All apartments in Long Beach
1450 North Peterson Avenue
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

1450 North Peterson Avenue

1450 Peterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Peterson Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Central Long Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
key fob access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
key fob access
Recently renovated multi family story home ready for you and your family. This home/unit features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The home comes with new kitchen appliances.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Comes fitted with new smart home keyless system, this system allows for enhanced security and monitoring of access into property. Smart home system eliminates keys and securely allows the power of accessibility through a registered mobile device. Property is ready now! Contact for more information!!

Thank you for your interest in this property. If you would like to set up a time to view this property, please email us at Leasing@trinityfs.com. PLEASE NOTE THAT TRINITY FINANCIAL SERVICES IS THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY. ANY ADVERTISEMENTS FOR THIS PROPERTY FOUND ON CRAIGSLIST, LETGO, 5MILE, OR ANY SIMILAR SITES MAY BE A SCAM. To protect yourself from scammers, please communicate only with representatives of Trinity Financial Services with regard to this property.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1450 North Peterson Avenue have any available units?
1450 North Peterson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1450 North Peterson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1450 North Peterson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1450 North Peterson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1450 North Peterson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1450 North Peterson Avenue offer parking?
No, 1450 North Peterson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1450 North Peterson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1450 North Peterson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1450 North Peterson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1450 North Peterson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1450 North Peterson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1450 North Peterson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1450 North Peterson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1450 North Peterson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1450 North Peterson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1450 North Peterson Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

