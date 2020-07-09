All apartments in Long Beach
1430 Ximeno Avenue
1430 Ximeno Avenue

1430 Ximeno Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1430 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This duplex features a roomy 2 bedroom and 1 Bath, small and private complex, no one above you or below you! Laminate flooring. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, tiled floors, lots of cabinet and counter space, spacious living/dinning room area. Good closet space, large grassy backyard with patio, great for entertaining! 3 Off street parking spaces. Pets OK with an additional deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

