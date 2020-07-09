1430 Ximeno Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This duplex features a roomy 2 bedroom and 1 Bath, small and private complex, no one above you or below you! Laminate flooring. Kitchen includes stove, dishwasher, tiled floors, lots of cabinet and counter space, spacious living/dinning room area. Good closet space, large grassy backyard with patio, great for entertaining! 3 Off street parking spaces. Pets OK with an additional deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.