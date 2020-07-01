1346 Cedar Avenue

Amenities

This gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is a downstairs unit in a gated building. The amenities that include a gas stove, the kitchen will have new vinyl click flooring through out, spacious kitchen cabinets and fresh full accent paint through out the unit. The living room has a large window with blinds very spacious living area. Pets are welcome under 15 lbs with a deposit of $300 and $50 pet rent. $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT



This location is in the Washington School neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include K-9 Corner Dog Park, Drake Park and Cressa Park.



To Qualify:

• Credit score must be no less than 550

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Property Group, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.