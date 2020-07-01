All apartments in Long Beach
1346 Cedar Avenue

1346 Cedar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Cedar Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90813
Washington School

Amenities

pet friendly
dog park
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
This gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment is a downstairs unit in a gated building. The amenities that include a gas stove, the kitchen will have new vinyl click flooring through out, spacious kitchen cabinets and fresh full accent paint through out the unit. The living room has a large window with blinds very spacious living area. Pets are welcome under 15 lbs with a deposit of $300 and $50 pet rent. $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT

This location is in the Washington School neighborhood in Long Beach. Nearby parks include K-9 Corner Dog Park, Drake Park and Cressa Park.

To Qualify:
• Credit score must be no less than 550
• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent
• We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

Call our office today to find out how you can take a tour!

***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***

For more information on this apartment call Borba Property at 562-924-3858 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com to apply online.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Property Group, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 Cedar Avenue have any available units?
1346 Cedar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
Is 1346 Cedar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1346 Cedar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 Cedar Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 Cedar Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1346 Cedar Avenue offer parking?
No, 1346 Cedar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1346 Cedar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 Cedar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 Cedar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1346 Cedar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1346 Cedar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1346 Cedar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 Cedar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 Cedar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 Cedar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 Cedar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

