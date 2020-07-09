1345 Lee Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8eb366006e ---- This spacious home built in 1920s with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is approximately 1,047 sq ft. This home features original hardwood flooring though out. Both bedrooms have nice windows for natural light, ceiling fans. Other features included are stainless steel stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer hook ups, a 2 car garage with a long driveway. This home is also pet friendly will allow small dogs and cats. The Gardener is included. Make this house your home! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1926 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven. Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood Flooring, Tile Yard: Front and Back Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hook Ups