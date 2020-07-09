All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:22 PM

1345 Lee Ave

1345 Lee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Lee Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8eb366006e ---- This spacious home built in 1920s with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath is approximately 1,047 sq ft. This home features original hardwood flooring though out. Both bedrooms have nice windows for natural light, ceiling fans. Other features included are stainless steel stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer hook ups, a 2 car garage with a long driveway. This home is also pet friendly will allow small dogs and cats. The Gardener is included. Make this house your home! Pet Policy: Pet Application Required at https://www.petscreening.com/register; No aggressive or dangerous dog breeds Pet Deposit: $500 per dog; $300 per cat; 2 pet maximum Smoking: Non-smoking unit PROPERTY DESCRIPTION DETAILS Property Type: Single Family Home Year Built: 1926 Utilities Included: Gardener Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven. Garage / Parking: 1 Car Garage Flooring: Hardwood Flooring, Tile Yard: Front and Back Section 8 / Housing Assistance / 3rd Party Payments: Does Not Participate APPLICATION & SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: * Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements) * Click Apply Now * Complete the Online Application Form * Pay the Application Fee * Complete Pet Application (if applicable) * Showing Instructions: Call us to schedule a showing APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES Application Fee: $40 Leasing Fee: $20 Monthly Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days Co-Signers / Guarantors: No Lease Length: 1 Year Lease to Purchase Option: No *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 Lee Ave have any available units?
1345 Lee Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 Lee Ave have?
Some of 1345 Lee Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 Lee Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1345 Lee Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 Lee Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 Lee Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1345 Lee Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1345 Lee Ave offers parking.
Does 1345 Lee Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 Lee Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 Lee Ave have a pool?
No, 1345 Lee Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1345 Lee Ave have accessible units?
No, 1345 Lee Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 Lee Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 Lee Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

