1321 Roycroft Avenue

Amenities
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties
Welcome to 1321 Roycroft Apartments, a beautiful property in the heart of Long Beach, conveniently located near the Traffic Circle and the Community Golf Course and very close from Cal State Long Beach University. This is an upper unit, located on the second floor of the building.
LEASE TERMS $1,600 a month
$500 deposit with approved application
11 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Only Service or ESA animals with proper documentation are allowed
RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Hardwood like Floors
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven and Microwave
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Cable-Ready
Vertical Blinds
*displayed photos are from another unit in the same building
COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Onsite Laundry Facility
On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests
24/7 Emergency Maintenance On Call
Contact Lily Green to get more information on how to apply for this lovely unit!
This property is located at 1321 Roycroft Ave., Long Beach 90814
Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13367584
No Pets Allowed
