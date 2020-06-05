1321 Roycroft Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties



Welcome to 1321 Roycroft Apartments, a beautiful property in the heart of Long Beach, conveniently located near the Traffic Circle and the Community Golf Course and very close from Cal State Long Beach University. This is an upper unit, located on the second floor of the building.



LEASE TERMS $1,600 a month

$500 deposit with approved application

11 month lease

$30 application fee for each adult

Only Service or ESA animals with proper documentation are allowed



RENTAL UNIT FEATURES

Hardwood like Floors

Full Sized Appliances

Range / Oven and Microwave

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Cable-Ready

Vertical Blinds

*displayed photos are from another unit in the same building



COMMUNITY AMENITIES

Onsite Laundry Facility

On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests

24/7 Emergency Maintenance On Call



Contact Lily Green to get more information on how to apply for this lovely unit!



This property is located at 1321 Roycroft Ave., Long Beach 90814



Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13367584



(RLNE5810180)