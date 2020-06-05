All apartments in Long Beach
1321 Roycroft Avenue

1321 Roycroft Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Roycroft Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
24hr maintenance
microwave
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties

Welcome to 1321 Roycroft Apartments, a beautiful property in the heart of Long Beach, conveniently located near the Traffic Circle and the Community Golf Course and very close from Cal State Long Beach University. This is an upper unit, located on the second floor of the building.

LEASE TERMS $1,600 a month
$500 deposit with approved application
11 month lease
$30 application fee for each adult
Only Service or ESA animals with proper documentation are allowed

RENTAL UNIT FEATURES
Hardwood like Floors
Full Sized Appliances
Range / Oven and Microwave
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Cable-Ready
Vertical Blinds
*displayed photos are from another unit in the same building

COMMUNITY AMENITIES
Onsite Laundry Facility
On-Line Rent Payments and Maintenance Requests
24/7 Emergency Maintenance On Call

Contact Lily Green to get more information on how to apply for this lovely unit!

This property is located at 1321 Roycroft Ave., Long Beach 90814

Professionally Managed by Pan American Properties, Inc., AMO

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/long-beach-ca?lid=13367584

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5810180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Roycroft Avenue have any available units?
1321 Roycroft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Roycroft Avenue have?
Some of 1321 Roycroft Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Roycroft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Roycroft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Roycroft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Roycroft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1321 Roycroft Avenue offer parking?
No, 1321 Roycroft Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Roycroft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Roycroft Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Roycroft Avenue have a pool?
No, 1321 Roycroft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Roycroft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1321 Roycroft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Roycroft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Roycroft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

