Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym yoga

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym internet access yoga

Coed sober living 3 blocks to the beach beds open - Property Id: 94578



We now have beds available in our SMART recovery based coed sober living just 3 blocks from the beach in Long Beach we offer yoga, meditation, nutrition, SMART recovery, movie and game night and more! Apply today and move in tonight! For more info visit our site at www.rebirthrecovery.org

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94578

Property Id 94578



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4625199)