1317 Park Avenue - A

Amenities
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
Rent - $2995
Deposit - $500
10 Month Lease
Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.
New stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.
Washer and dryer in unit
Parking available for additional $100 per month
Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over
This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!