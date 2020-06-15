All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1317 Park Avenue - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1317 Park Avenue - A
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

1317 Park Avenue - A

1317 Park Ave · (562) 326-9973
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1317 Park Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
Bryant School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
media room
For Questions or Showing Times text Michelle 562-326-9973 michelle @ entouragepm.com

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom upper unit with large windows that allow natural light in the unit.
Rent - $2995

Deposit - $500

10 Month Lease

Pets Allowed With a $250 Pet Deposit. No monthly pet rent.

New stainless steel appliances: stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.

Washer and dryer in unit

Parking available for additional $100 per month

Submit the following with completed rental application:
-Drivers License/ID
-Copy of SSN
-Proof of Income
-Application fee is $20/applicant 18 and over

This community does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, disability or familial status. We are a fair housing provider.
Centrally located... freeway-accessible, short ride to the beach, close to Cal State Long Beach, public transportation, shopping, restaurants, theaters, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Park Avenue - A have any available units?
1317 Park Avenue - A has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Park Avenue - A have?
Some of 1317 Park Avenue - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Park Avenue - A currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Park Avenue - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Park Avenue - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Park Avenue - A is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Park Avenue - A offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Park Avenue - A does offer parking.
Does 1317 Park Avenue - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 Park Avenue - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Park Avenue - A have a pool?
No, 1317 Park Avenue - A does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Park Avenue - A have accessible units?
Yes, 1317 Park Avenue - A has accessible units.
Does 1317 Park Avenue - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Park Avenue - A has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1317 Park Avenue - A?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
401 W 6th Street
401 W 6th St
Long Beach, CA 90802
800 Linden LLC
800 Linden Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
2283 Lewis Ave
2283 Lewis Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90806
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity