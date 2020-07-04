1220-1230 Cedar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This newly renovated beauty is located in the heart of the Willmore City Historic District. We have spacious one & two bedroom apartments homes with open kitchens, generous living space, AC/heating as well as brand new appliances! (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove!) We are located off Cedar Ave & 12th Street, close distance to many shops, restaurants, mass transit, and downtown. Pets welcome with extra deposit and pet rent. Parking garages available as well as on-site laundry! These features and much more are waiting for you today!.

