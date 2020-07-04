All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

1220-1230 Cedar Ave

1220 Cedar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Cedar Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Willmore City

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This newly renovated beauty is located in the heart of the Willmore City Historic District. We have spacious one & two bedroom apartments homes with open kitchens, generous living space, AC/heating as well as brand new appliances! (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove!) We are located off Cedar Ave & 12th Street, close distance to many shops, restaurants, mass transit, and downtown. Pets welcome with extra deposit and pet rent. Parking garages available as well as on-site laundry! These features and much more are waiting for you today!.
.

Appliances: Refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas stove, garage available, on site laundry, garbage disposal, gated community.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-2-bed-1-bath/6421/

IT490511 - IT49MC6421

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220-1230 Cedar Ave have any available units?
1220-1230 Cedar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1220-1230 Cedar Ave have?
Some of 1220-1230 Cedar Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220-1230 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1220-1230 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220-1230 Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220-1230 Cedar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1220-1230 Cedar Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1220-1230 Cedar Ave offers parking.
Does 1220-1230 Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220-1230 Cedar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220-1230 Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 1220-1230 Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1220-1230 Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1220-1230 Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1220-1230 Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220-1230 Cedar Ave has units with dishwashers.

