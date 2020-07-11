1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65

Amenities

This is a beautiful, secure, custom, 1,325-square foot, recently renovated, 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms home with beach access and views. The bathrooms have Spanish imported tile showers and mirrors and wood tile floors which provide a unique character, warmth, and calmness. A sunroom in the exterior adds a feeling of domestic sunny bliss for the lucky tenants to experience. Aside from beach access, there is also a gorgeous courtyard.



The ocean view is perfect for individuals who work from home and want to celebrate the beginning or end of the day. The modern kitchen is equipped with finely crafted cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, glossy granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The living/dining room is very large and open. Industrial, efficient on-site laundry with coin-operated washer and dryer is shared along with ceiling fans and forced-air heating.



There are two (2) very hard to find carport parking spaces (one is rented by the owner). Second parking space is being rented at $125 a month. A few weeks out of the year, the owner of the parking will use the space. The owner will prorate the charge if this happens.



From a price point, it is listed at an affordable $1,166 per person beach living.



Pets are negotiable.



Tenant pays for electricity, water, cable, and internet. Whereas, the landlord will cover the HOA fees.



The 405, 710, and 605 freeways are all within 5-10 minutes. Within walking distance are the Shoreline Village, the Pike, The Aquarium, restaurants, clubs and local pubs. Or, just sit in the sand and watch the sunset every night.



This is a very special opportunity!



Walk Score: 82



1200 East Ocean Boulevard is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Victory Park, Bixby Park, and Bluff Park.



Nearby Schools:

Stevenson Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 6/10

Franklin Classical Middle School - 0.58 miles, 5/10

Polytechnic High School - 1.59 miles, 7/10

