Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65

1200 East Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1200 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
pet friendly
This is a beautiful, secure, custom, 1,325-square foot, recently renovated, 3-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms home with beach access and views. The bathrooms have Spanish imported tile showers and mirrors and wood tile floors which provide a unique character, warmth, and calmness. A sunroom in the exterior adds a feeling of domestic sunny bliss for the lucky tenants to experience. Aside from beach access, there is also a gorgeous courtyard.

The ocean view is perfect for individuals who work from home and want to celebrate the beginning or end of the day. The modern kitchen is equipped with finely crafted cabinets that offer plenty of storage space, glossy granite countertop, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. The living/dining room is very large and open. Industrial, efficient on-site laundry with coin-operated washer and dryer is shared along with ceiling fans and forced-air heating.

There are two (2) very hard to find carport parking spaces (one is rented by the owner). Second parking space is being rented at $125 a month. A few weeks out of the year, the owner of the parking will use the space. The owner will prorate the charge if this happens.

From a price point, it is listed at an affordable $1,166 per person beach living.

Pets are negotiable.

Tenant pays for electricity, water, cable, and internet. Whereas, the landlord will cover the HOA fees.

The 405, 710, and 605 freeways are all within 5-10 minutes. Within walking distance are the Shoreline Village, the Pike, The Aquarium, restaurants, clubs and local pubs. Or, just sit in the sand and watch the sunset every night.

This is a very special opportunity!

Walk Score: 82

1200 East Ocean Boulevard is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Victory Park, Bixby Park, and Bluff Park.

Nearby Schools:
Stevenson Elementary School - 0.68 miles, 6/10
Franklin Classical Middle School - 0.58 miles, 5/10
Polytechnic High School - 1.59 miles, 7/10
Cha

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5155919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 have any available units?
1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 have?
Some of 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 currently offering any rent specials?
1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 is pet friendly.
Does 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 offer parking?
Yes, 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 offers parking.
Does 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 have a pool?
No, 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 does not have a pool.
Does 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 have accessible units?
No, 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 East Ocean Boulevard Unit 65 has units with dishwashers.
