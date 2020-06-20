All apartments in Long Beach
1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211

1187 East 3rd Street · (562) 362-4165
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1187 East 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA 90802
Franklin School

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
ALAMITOS BEACH... UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO... Ask about our move in special! - This 2 bedroom Alamitos Beach condo has recently gone through a complete renovation. New flooring and fresh paint throughout, new appliances, this place is spotless and ready for you and your small pet if you have one. There is a patio facing the courtyard as well as a nice balcony facing west on Orange. The way it is situated each bedroom has it's own bathroom which would be perfect for roommates or a family. There is a washer/dryer on the property and it comes with one parking spot under the building. All this place needs is YOU and your positive energy. Reach out today to schedule a viewing.

Application fee $45 per adult

Deposit $2,495

Monthly rent $2,495 plus a $25 monthly service fee

**MOVE IN SPECIAL, $1,000 off the 1st full months rent**

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5793713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 have any available units?
1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 have?
Some of 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 currently offering any rent specials?
1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 is pet friendly.
Does 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 offer parking?
Yes, 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 does offer parking.
Does 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 have a pool?
No, 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 does not have a pool.
Does 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 have accessible units?
No, 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 does not have accessible units.
Does 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211 does not have units with dishwashers.
