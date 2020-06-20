1187 E 3RD ST UNIT 211

Amenities
ALAMITOS BEACH... UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO... Ask about our move in special! - This 2 bedroom Alamitos Beach condo has recently gone through a complete renovation. New flooring and fresh paint throughout, new appliances, this place is spotless and ready for you and your small pet if you have one. There is a patio facing the courtyard as well as a nice balcony facing west on Orange. The way it is situated each bedroom has it's own bathroom which would be perfect for roommates or a family. There is a washer/dryer on the property and it comes with one parking spot under the building. All this place needs is YOU and your positive energy. Reach out today to schedule a viewing.
Application fee $45 per adult
Deposit $2,495
Monthly rent $2,495 plus a $25 monthly service fee
**MOVE IN SPECIAL, $1,000 off the 1st full months rent**
No Dogs Allowed
