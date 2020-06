1174 EAST OCEAN BLVD #6

Amenities

2 BED 1 BATH CONDO WITH BEACH ACCESS 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT - THIS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH VERY SPACIOUS CONDO IS INCREDIBLY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO DOWNTOWN LONG BEACH AND METRO. THE BOARDWALK ON THE BEACH IS ACCESSIBLE THROUGH A PRIVATE ENTRANCE OF THE BUILDING LEADING TO RESTAURANTS, THE L B AQUARIUM AND THE BEAUTIFUL HARBOR. IN A GATED SECURED BUILDING WITH PRIVATE UNDERGROUND PARKING SPOT IN HOUSE LAUNDRY UNIT (AS IS) VERY LARGE COMMUNITY DECK AND BBQ WITH ACCESS TO THE BEACH OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE: WINDOW SHUTTERS, CEILING FANS, HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORS, LOTS OF STORAGE/CLOSET SPACE, CUSTOM FRESH PAINT, KITCHEN INCLUDES STAINLESS STEEL DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR, STAINLESS STEEL DISH WASHER, NEW STAINLESS STEEL STOVE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS, CENTRAL HEAT,



THIS UNIT IS VACANT AND SHOWED BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

CALL DORIS (562) 987-3239 OR SAL (562) 344-4285



NO CO-SIGNOR

NON SMOKING UNIT

SMALL DOG OR CAT 15 LBS WITH EXTRA DEPOSIT



RENT $2,750

SEC DPT $2,800



