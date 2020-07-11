All apartments in Long Beach
Find more places like 1153 Freeman Ave (back house).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Long Beach, CA
/
1153 Freeman Ave (back house)
Last updated December 26 2019 at 5:55 AM

1153 Freeman Ave (back house)

1153 Freeman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Long Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1153 Freeman Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
***Accepting Section 8***

The home has/is:

*RE-MODELED 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms
*Located in the Zaferia District.
*NEW Air Conditioner
*Private yard
*Parking
*NEW appliances: refrigerator, stove, microwave
*NEW counter tops
*NEW kitchen cabinets
*NEW tile in bathrooms
*NEW bathroom vanities
*Laundry hook up's on-site
*Pets allowed
*1 car garage parking and 1 parking spot

Zaferia is a neighborhood in Long Beach, California with a population of 29,712. Zaferia is in Los Angeles County. Living in Zaferia offers residents a dense urban feel. In Zaferia there are a lot of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many families and young professionals live in Zaferia and the public schools in Zaferia are above average.

To schedule a showing, click on the link below or call 562-273-9410.

Schedule a Showing Online

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at CMC Realty & Property Management, 6552 Bolsa Huntington Beach, CA 92647. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01518510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) have any available units?
1153 Freeman Ave (back house) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) have?
Some of 1153 Freeman Ave (back house)'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) currently offering any rent specials?
1153 Freeman Ave (back house) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) is pet friendly.
Does 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) offer parking?
Yes, 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) offers parking.
Does 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) have a pool?
No, 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) does not have a pool.
Does 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) have accessible units?
No, 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1153 Freeman Ave (back house) does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90802
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard
Long Beach, CA 90802
Avana on Pine
245 Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
1309 Appleton
1309 East Appleton Street
Long Beach, CA 90802
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90802

Similar Pages

Long Beach 1 BedroomsLong Beach 2 Bedrooms
Long Beach Apartments with ParkingLong Beach Pet Friendly Places
Long Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Long BeachBixby Park
Central Long BeachBelmont Heights
Traffic CircleDairy

Apartments Near Colleges

Long Beach City CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine