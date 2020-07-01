1152 Hoffman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning three bedroom one bathroom downstairs apartment home is situated in a gated building and includes a detached single garage. It has been newly remodeled and features an open concept living area with modern kitchen which boasts brilliant new cabinets with ample storage space finished with luminous granite countertops with gas stove and ceramic flooring. Enjoy custom paint throughout, large windows equipped with window blinds, sleek wood vinyl flooring and gas wall heater.



To Qualify:

• Credit score must be no less than 550

• Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 ½ times the rent

• We will not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord



For more information on this apartment call Borba Property Group at 562-924-3858 x0 or visit us online at www.borbaproperty.com/vacancies/ to apply online.



***To ensure protection of your personal belongings and liability, all units require a minimum of $15,000.00 in renter’s insurance coverage and $100,000.00 in accidental coverage. Average cost of renter’s insurance coverage can cost as little as $10 per month. Proof of coverage must be provided upon signing of your lease.***



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.