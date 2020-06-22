1145 Roswell Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This wonderful condo is located walking distance to Recreation Park and Recreation 18 Golf Course. Only a few blocks from Belmont Shore and minutes from CSULB. The community is a Tuscan-style villa with gated entry, gated and covered parking for two vehicles and a storage bin above the parking space. The unit has been recently renovated with beautiful wall to wall carpeting, a bright modern paint scheme, french doors that lead to a balcony (great for barbecuing), ceiling fans in each room including the dining area, and a master bedroom with a large wardrobe closet and private master bathroom. The second bedroom also features a large wardrobe closet and direct access to the second bathroom. The kitchen is bright and open and includes all newer appliances and tons of cabinet space. Dramatic vaulted ceilings with track lighting and a skylight window, a crackling fireplace, and blinds in each room are just some of the many amenities that this wonderful condo offers. Located near Anaheim St. and Park Ave.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.



DRE License #01251870



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.