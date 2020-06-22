All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1145 Roswell Avenue

1145 Roswell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Roswell Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful condo is located walking distance to Recreation Park and Recreation 18 Golf Course. Only a few blocks from Belmont Shore and minutes from CSULB. The community is a Tuscan-style villa with gated entry, gated and covered parking for two vehicles and a storage bin above the parking space. The unit has been recently renovated with beautiful wall to wall carpeting, a bright modern paint scheme, french doors that lead to a balcony (great for barbecuing), ceiling fans in each room including the dining area, and a master bedroom with a large wardrobe closet and private master bathroom. The second bedroom also features a large wardrobe closet and direct access to the second bathroom. The kitchen is bright and open and includes all newer appliances and tons of cabinet space. Dramatic vaulted ceilings with track lighting and a skylight window, a crackling fireplace, and blinds in each room are just some of the many amenities that this wonderful condo offers. Located near Anaheim St. and Park Ave.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Lorenzo at (562) 822-2802, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Roswell Avenue have any available units?
1145 Roswell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 Roswell Avenue have?
Some of 1145 Roswell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 Roswell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Roswell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Roswell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1145 Roswell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1145 Roswell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Roswell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1145 Roswell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Roswell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Roswell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1145 Roswell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Roswell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1145 Roswell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Roswell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Roswell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
