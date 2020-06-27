1140 E Ocean Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66183e008f ---- This stunning beachfront 1 bed 1 bath is an absolute must-see! Upon entry is a spacious living room that opens up to a private balcony which overlooks the pool and beachfront views! The kitchen has a breakfast bar overlooking the spacious living room and comes fully equipped with a stove, oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and the bathroom has a double vanity! This complex offers a pool, Jacuzzi, grilling area, observation deck, men and women saunas, gym and clubhouse. Do not let this gem getaway! Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmsouthland.com at the top of the page under \"search rentals\" 6 mo lease with month to month after -Water, Sewer, Garbage included -Laundry on-site (close to the unit for easy access) -Small pets allowed upon owner approval pet deposit -Building amenities include pool, jacuzzi, grilling area, observation deck, saunas, gyms and clubhouse $1900.00 Rent $1900.00 Deposit $225 Resident Service Fee $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2-year work history -Positive feedback from landlords