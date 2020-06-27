All apartments in Long Beach
1140 E Ocean Blvd
1140 E Ocean Blvd

1140 E Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1140 E Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA 90802
Bixby Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
sauna
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/66183e008f ---- This stunning beachfront 1 bed 1 bath is an absolute must-see! Upon entry is a spacious living room that opens up to a private balcony which overlooks the pool and beachfront views! The kitchen has a breakfast bar overlooking the spacious living room and comes fully equipped with a stove, oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and the bathroom has a double vanity! This complex offers a pool, Jacuzzi, grilling area, observation deck, men and women saunas, gym and clubhouse. Do not let this gem getaway! Make this your next home, inquire today at rpmsouthland.com at the top of the page under \"search rentals\" 6 mo lease with month to month after -Water, Sewer, Garbage included -Laundry on-site (close to the unit for easy access) -Small pets allowed upon owner approval pet deposit -Building amenities include pool, jacuzzi, grilling area, observation deck, saunas, gyms and clubhouse $1900.00 Rent $1900.00 Deposit $225 Resident Service Fee $39 Non-refundable Application Fee Criteria -620 FICO Score -3x monthly rent in gross income -No Evictions -2-year work history -Positive feedback from landlords

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 E Ocean Blvd have any available units?
1140 E Ocean Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 E Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 1140 E Ocean Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 E Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1140 E Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 E Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 E Ocean Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1140 E Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 1140 E Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1140 E Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1140 E Ocean Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 E Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1140 E Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 1140 E Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1140 E Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 E Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 E Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
