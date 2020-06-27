All apartments in Long Beach
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

1138 Bennett

1138 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1138 Bennett Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Incredible 2 bed, 1 bath CLASSIC SPANISH apartment in a great Long Beach neighborhood near the traffic circle and Wilson High School. Upstairs right hand end unit! Wonderful, charming classic Spanish features including coved ceilings, faux fireplace, wood floors and arched door ways. there are French doors that open onto a small balcony with wrought iron features in the living room. 2 wall heaters keep you cozy in the Winter. Newer refrigerator and stainless steel 5 burner stove/oven included! There is a shared coin washer/dryer on the property and a PRIVATE SINGLE CAR GARAGE in the rear of the complex. A charming shared courtyard in in the rear of the property.These apartments rarely come available. Close to the traffic circle. 5 min drive to the beach and Belmont Shore shops and restaurants! 30 mins to Orange County airport and 40 mins to LAX. Close to 405, 22, 605 and 710 freeways.
Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 Bennett have any available units?
1138 Bennett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1138 Bennett have?
Some of 1138 Bennett's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 Bennett currently offering any rent specials?
1138 Bennett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 Bennett pet-friendly?
No, 1138 Bennett is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1138 Bennett offer parking?
Yes, 1138 Bennett offers parking.
Does 1138 Bennett have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1138 Bennett offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 Bennett have a pool?
No, 1138 Bennett does not have a pool.
Does 1138 Bennett have accessible units?
No, 1138 Bennett does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 Bennett have units with dishwashers?
No, 1138 Bennett does not have units with dishwashers.
