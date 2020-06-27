1138 Bennett

Amenities

Incredible 2 bed, 1 bath CLASSIC SPANISH apartment in a great Long Beach neighborhood near the traffic circle and Wilson High School. Upstairs right hand end unit! Wonderful, charming classic Spanish features including coved ceilings, faux fireplace, wood floors and arched door ways. there are French doors that open onto a small balcony with wrought iron features in the living room. 2 wall heaters keep you cozy in the Winter. Newer refrigerator and stainless steel 5 burner stove/oven included! There is a shared coin washer/dryer on the property and a PRIVATE SINGLE CAR GARAGE in the rear of the complex. A charming shared courtyard in in the rear of the property.These apartments rarely come available. Close to the traffic circle. 5 min drive to the beach and Belmont Shore shops and restaurants! 30 mins to Orange County airport and 40 mins to LAX. Close to 405, 22, 605 and 710 freeways.

Available August 1st.