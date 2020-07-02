All apartments in Long Beach
1133 Ohio Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1133 Ohio Ave.

1133 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Eastside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Weeks Free 1133 Ohio Avenue is a three-story, eight-unit multifamily property. Conveniently located near restaurants and schools. Well maintained property with an on-site laundry facility, gated parking, and dual garage access. Offers secured entry, accessible from the front and rear of the property. Bring your furry friend to our pet-friendly community!.
Amenities: Laundry room, Pets OK, Balcony/Patio, Blinds, Parking, Hardwood Floors.
Appliances: Diswasher, Stove.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/long-beach-2-bed-2-bath/5816/

IT490118 - IT49MC5816

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 Ohio Ave. have any available units?
1133 Ohio Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 Ohio Ave. have?
Some of 1133 Ohio Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 Ohio Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1133 Ohio Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 Ohio Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 Ohio Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1133 Ohio Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1133 Ohio Ave. offers parking.
Does 1133 Ohio Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1133 Ohio Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 Ohio Ave. have a pool?
No, 1133 Ohio Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1133 Ohio Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1133 Ohio Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 Ohio Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 Ohio Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

