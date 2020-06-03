All apartments in Long Beach
1071 Euclid Avenue

1071 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1071 Euclid Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90804
Wilson High

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
ice maker
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
Long Beach Cozy Cottage, Two Bedroom, w/ Backyard
Private Back Unit in residential Eastside Long Beach neighborhood.
Two Bedroom Cottage, 748 square feet, plus backyard.
No shared walls!
Plenty of windows.
New carpet throughout inside of home (except kitchen/bathroom)
Large Covered Front Porch.
Living Room with windows on two sides
Two Bedrooms with windows, closets, ceiling fans
Dining Room with coved ceiling, counter opens to kitchen.
Kitchen with window
Gas Stove/Range
Refrigerator with Ice Maker
Two Counter tops: cook on one, eat at other.
Bathroom with window includes claw-tooth bathtub and shower
Bathroom sink in adjoining area.
Private External Laundry Closet with Washer and Gas Dryer
Back Yard, with bricked floor and room for flower/vegetable bed.
Park cars on street only.
Within 2 miles of CSU Long Beach, Downtown Long Beach, Naples Island ,the real sand beach, and the VA; Convenient to the San Diego Freeway and to PCH for commuters. Walking distance to Woodrow Wilson High School.
Water is paid for, you pay gas/electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1071 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1071 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Long Beach, CA.
How much is rent in Long Beach, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Long Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1071 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1071 Euclid Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1071 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1071 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1071 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1071 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Long Beach.
Does 1071 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
No, 1071 Euclid Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1071 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1071 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1071 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1071 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1071 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1071 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1071 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1071 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
